ROSS COUNTY roused themselves too late to take anything from this game but they did make Hearts work for the points in a second-half performance that was the flipside of the limp manner in which they had started this game.

Hearts had them on the ropes after just three-and-a-half minutes when Michael Smith had put them in front with the only real mystery of the opening period coming with how long it had taken the Tynecastle side to add a second. Ben Woodburn doubled their lead four minutes before the break while in between times there was a queue in front of Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw.

John Souttar was denied adding his name to scoresheet by both the crossbar and the post as he whacked the ball off the woodwork with the anticipation being that Hearts would cement their lead in the second period.

As it was Ross County came to life after the break but by that stage had given themselves too much to do to claw themselves back into it. They remain ahead of Dundee and St Johnstone but how they would have welcomed a point that would have supplemented their December revival.

Hearts lived dangerously in the latter stages of the game with some rustic defending while Taylor Moore and Souttar had to be pulled apart after a fairly vocal exchange of views with regards to one dangerous cross too many into the box deep in added time. Jordan White’s goal with 18 minutes of regulation time remaining had made Hearts jittery, nerves which steadily increased as the minutes ticked by.

They held their nerve to take the points with the win keeping them in third place, five points ahead of Motherwell going into the revised winter break.

And Robbie Neilson believed that the empty stadium was significant in the way that the game panned out. “I thought in the first half we played really well and should have been up by more but when it’s 2-0, I know it's a cliche, the next goal is always the most important,” he said. “We didn't get it, Ross County did and it became a bit edgy at the end. But today was about getting the three points and we knew that would be difficult with no fans here.

“It was a case of trying to bring that energy. Usually, the crowd roars and everyone gets going but we ran out there and it was flat as a pancake so the players had to bring the energy. Thankfully, they managed to do that but it is almost impossible to do that throughout the whole game without the fans beside you. We knew that it would be like that.”

Ross County manager Malky Mackay was frustrated that it had taken a half-time team talk in order to spark some energy into his side. He admitted that in the frantic latter stages of the game that he thought his side had done enough to nick a point.

“How we never scored at the end I’ll never know,” he said. “We could have got a point, should have got a point. That said, Hearts could have been out of sight at half-time.

“We’ve got to make sure we start against top teams way better than we did. I gave them a challenge at half-time to get ourselves back into the game and we did, it shows the spirit and belief that we’re going toe-to-toe with the best teams in the league.”

“We’ve got to make sure after the winter break we go into the next part of the season with that same belief and get points on the board. Before this period I challenged them to get themselves back into the pack, and we’ve done that, we’re in that pack. They’re maybe five of us there. It’s very tight.”