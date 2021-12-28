Trade unions have hit out at “damning” and “disgraceful” new figures revealing that more than 21,000 equal pay claims remain outstanding against Scotland’s councils.

Data obtained under freedom of Information legislation shows that many of the country’s local authorities are still facing claims despite several large settlements in recent years.

The vast majority of the claims – 18,179 – are against Glasgow City Council, with union officials claiming this is in part due to the council taking so long to issue agreed payouts.

Elsewhere, Fife Council is facing more than 1200 claims, while Dundee, North Ayrshire, Edinburgh and East Ayrshire are all facing more than 200 claims.

Wendy Dunsmore, regional officer at trade union Unite, said: “It’s a damning indictment that nearly 52 years since the passing of the Equal Pay Act, tens of thousands of women are being denied their statutory right to equal pay.

“We know that that majority of these cases relate to the unacceptable situation at Glasgow City Council and the delays in payments to female claimants there. However, councils across Scotland are dragging their feet over these claims.

“There needs to be an immediate acceleration of the sums of money which is owed to female workers in local government. Many of the workers don’t have the time to wait months and years for their money. Choices are literally being made every day by families over the cost of fuel, energy and living. It really is a national scandal.”

Unison Scotland said the high number in Glasgow is likely to be a mixture of older claims yet to be paid out or withdrawn and some newer claims brought against the council after a cut-off date was put on the 2019 agreement.

The local authority said several of the claims may also be duplicates, however Peter Hunter, Unison Scotland regional manager, said the high number was “ridiculous”.

“There are tens of thousands of women in Scotland who are having a worse Christmas this year, either because they didn’t get their equal pay, or they did get their equal pay but the council didn’t increase their pension,” he said.

“There are lots of women who will have seen the Equal Pay Act come in and they’ll have thought ‘oh that’s good, that might help me’ and they will have worked their entire life waiting for the legislation to catch up with them.”

He added: “It’s an absolute disgrace that a public employer, using public money, can deliberately turn against the law, tribunals, or decisions of the court and not pay low paid women the proper rate of pay or their proper pension.

“Any woman going into Christmas in the middle of a pandemic one penny short is entitled to be deeply aggrieved with the decisions that these public bodies have made.”

It is estimated that, once these claims are settled, the total cost of equal pay across Scotland’s councils will run to £2 billion.

GMB Scotland said the 21,000 outstanding cases are likely to represent “the thin end of the wedge” within local government, with tranches of equal pay claims set to continue for some time to come.

Organiser Helen Meldrum said: “The fight for equal pay justice is a process, it’s not an event that can be put to bed on a settlement-by-settlement basis.

“Where pay and grading systems exist and proper job evaluation takes place, you will identify discrimination between jobs that should be of equal value, and when challenged, employers will have to settle their liabilities through negotiation or the courts.

“You can see it in Glasgow where the discriminatory pay and grading system remains and is increasing the council’s liabilities hour by hour, and in Dundee where bonuses for male dominated posts continue despite the employer either suspecting or understanding this to be unlawful.

“It’s the job of trade unions to identify and confront this discrimination and to fight for pay justice for its members, and it’s increasingly clear that we will be dealing with third, fourth and fifth waves of equal pay in the years to come.”

A spokesman for Glasgow City Council said: “Although the council settled a very substantial number of equal pay claims in 2019, many have still to be formally withdrawn. It is also likely there are substantial numbers of duplicate claims within these figures.

“Further claims were made after the cut-off date for the 2019 agreement – which the council and claimants’ representatives are currently discussing.”