IF there’s one thing even casual observers would say about athletics in Scotland it’s that the sport is thriving.

On the elite side, results are the best they’ve been in a generation, maybe even more.

The Tokyo Olympics saw both Laura Muir and Josh Kerr return with silverware, while the Paralympics saw Scots return with six medals.

This success was just reward for a sport which has seen its athletes consistently punch above their weight in recent times.

For David Ovens, the recently installed chair of the governing body, Scottish Athletics, it was a hugely encouraging and positive summer following what has been a hugely challenging time for athletics, as it has for every sport in the country, due to the pandemic.

However, it is not the elite side of the sport on which Ovens, who has been a Scottish Athletics board member since December 2020, intends to focus his efforts over the coming years.

Instead, the Edinburgh-based venture capitalist is in no doubt as to what he will be focusing on in 2022.

“I’m really keen to expand the number of people in the sport and particularly people who haven’t been able to access the sport before,” he says.

“We’re really keen to get investment in new facilities around Scotland and we’ve done a lot of analysis about what’s needed.

“It’s partially that outwith the central belt the access isn’t as good but it’s also that if you have access to a car - ie middle class kids - then your access to facilities is pretty good. But if you’ve got to jump on a bus or walk, a lot of facilities are not accessible so we’re really keen to change that.”

One of the most striking aspects of athletics in Scotland is the absence of any significant discord within the sport, which is in stark contrast to the situation that engulfed UK Athletics earlier in the year.

This summer saw something close to an athlete revolt, with a significant backlash about the way the sport was being run coming to a head when a number of the country’s top athletes confronted Lord Seb Coe and pleaded with him to intervene.

The concerns were centred around the way the chief executive, Joanna Coates, whose background was in netball and the performance director, Sara Symington, whose background was in cycling, were leading the sport, and they were, believed the athletes, headed in exactly the wrong direction.

It is a level of turmoil that is entirely alien to Scottish Athletics and while Ovens, who is married to former Commonwealth Games athlete, Hayley Ovens, does not claim to have all the answers about how to run a perfectly successful organisation, he is confident he has an insight into why Scottish Athletics has not been anywhere near such choppy waters.

“Our approach is that the sport is not the Scottish Athletics office, the sport is the athletes, the coaches, the officials, the clubs and the volunteers and the role of Scottish Athletics office is to support them and make sure they have what they need to thrive and move forward,” he says.

“Everybody’s on the same page at Scottish Athletics, and have been for a number of years.

“At UKA, it’s a challenge when you’ve got the two top positions; the chief executive and the performance director, not having a background in the sport. They were high performers in their sports but athletics is a very different sport and a much more complex sport when you drill into it and I think they struggled to engage and build confidence with the stakeholders.

“I think there’s things Jo Coates did very, very well, particularly around safeguarding, but I don’t think they communicated well and I don’t think some of the decisions made were necessarily in the best interests of the sport.

“I don’t think that was deliberate, it was just because they’re not from the sport.”

The departure of both Coates and Symington in recent months was almost universally welcomed by those on the ground, with the new regime led, in part at least, by Ian Beattie and Mark Munro, former chair and CEO of Scottish Athletics respectively.

Their appointments were met with widespread approval and with Ovens clearly keen for the sport to be in as healthy a state as possible UK-wide, he is confident the ship has now been steadied.

“Athletics is in extremely good hands now,” he says.

“There was definitely a sense over the past twelve months that the athletes and the coaches didn’t have confidence in the system around them and it can be hard to regain.”

With the pandemic having caused chaos with the sporting calendar, 2022 is due to be a hectic one for track and field, to say the least.

The World Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships all take place within a few weeks of each other over the summer and with Ovens’ priority the Commonwealth Games, where a Scottish team rather than GB will be competing, he is confident of a successful fortnight in Birmingham. Perhaps even record-breaking.

“We’ve had the commitment of pretty much all of our top athletes that they’ll be at the Commonwealth Games which is huge,” he says.

“I think we’re going to have a very good Commonwealth Games, potentially our best ever.

“We’ll have a small team which is a shame but because of the strength of the sport in Scotland and the qualification standards, anyone who is achieving that standard is going to be within a shout of a medal in Birmingham.”