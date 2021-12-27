THE SPFL have agreed to reschedule the Ayrshire derby between Kilmarnock and Ayr after a request from the clubs.
The rival teams lodged a joint appeal to the governing body to move the match amid fan capacity being limited to 500 under Scottish Government rules.
Now, the SPFL have agreed to shift the fixture originally set for January 2.
It will now be played on Wednesday. February 9 with a 7.45pm kick-off.
Tickets sold for the match will be honoured for the re-arranged date.
A Kilmarnock statement read: "We can confirm that the SPFL has agreed to the joint request from Kilmarnock and Ayr United to reschedule next week’s Ayrshire Derby.
"The game, which was originally scheduled for Sunday, January 2, 2022, will now take place on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 with a 7.45pm kick off.
"We thank the SPFL and Police Scotland for accommodating this request.
"All tickets sold to date will be honoured for the new date while fresh ticket sales will be kept on hold until at least 14 days before the fixture date."
