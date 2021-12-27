CHRIS Cadden savoured his first goal for Hibs - then immediately set his sights on becoming a mainstay for new Hibs manager Shaun Maloney.

Cadden finally broke his duck for the rejuvenated Hibees during their 3-1 Boxing Day win over Dundee United at Tannadice where Kevin Nisbet and Jamie Murphy were also on target as Maloney's side secured back-to-back wins.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Easter Road club from MLS outfit Columbus Crew last January, has been forced to endure his fair share of injury troubloes since moving to Leith but is now focusing on rediscovering his best form for Maloney who holds a 100 per cent win rate since replacing Jack Ross at the helm.

Cadden said: "It's my first goal for the club. So I'm pretty happy.

"It's been frustrating. I had a couple of chances last year and then I had a couple in the first-half of this match.

"It's good to finally get that goal. Obviously it's not about me, it's about helping the team and getting the win - that's the most important thing.

"I've loved being here over the past year. It's a massive club and I've settled in really well.

"Obviously, I've had some injury issues which continued into the start of this season too.

"But it's just been good to get a run of games of late and to be playing as much as possible.

"I would have made more appearances if it wasn't for my injury. But I'm loving being here and want to do more for the club."

Cadden has enjoyed a new lease of life following the arrival of former Belgium assistant manager Maloney and is sure he can thrive under his guidance.

He added: "It's been difficult recently because we've had so many games.

"The gaffer has been wanting us to work on the analysis side of things. So he's given us little pieces of information here and there.

"He's been great. Ever since he's come in, he's had a style of play which suits our players.

"It's enjoyable to be part of. Our first two games have been great - beating Aberdeen in the first one - and I've really enjoyed them.

"You can tell it's going to be good. It's about getting possession of the ball and then doing what we're good at.

"We've got a little break now. But after that we'll come back in and spend a good bit of time on the training pitch which will help us as well.

"I think the winter break is maybe coming at a bad time for us. We just want to go out and play football and play as many games as we can.

"We're all conscious of the fact we've played a lot of games recently in a short space of time.

"So a few of the boys will be thankful for the break. It's a chance to recharge the batteries and then go again in the second half of the season."