HEARTS midfielder Andy Halliday has insisted that the Tynecastle side need to allow themselves to appreciate just how far they have come over the last 12 months.

Robbie Nielson’s side go into the winter break in third place, five points ahead of nearest challengers Motherwell, and with genuine aspirations of securing European football next season.

They signed off from this year with a 2-1 win over Ross County that was more awkward than it ought to have been after a commanding first-half performance, with Halliday attributing some of the sloppiness that crept into Hearts’ play as a result of playing without any fans inside Tynecastle.

“As a team we’ve got to reflect on how far we’ve come since last Christmas,” said the midfielder. “We were obviously a Championship side and even then we hit poor form and had a couple of results that weren’t good enough. Fast forward a year and we’ve got to a Scottish Cup Final, beat Hibs in the semi-final, got promoted and really kicked on in the top-flight.”

Neilson is optimistic of adding to his squad in the window next month with the recent injury to striker Liam Boyce illustrating the lack of options in that forward area. Ben Woodburn netted one and set one up in the Boxing Day win over the Highlanders but there remains a need to prioritise that area of the pitch.

“I do think Ben did really well [against Ross County], but it’s probably not his most natural position,” said Halliday. “I think Liam is such a focal point for us, he’s our top scorer, but with the way he plays, his link up play, allows guys like Barrie McKay and Ben Woodburn when they play out wide to run in behind.

“Like any team I think you’ve got to improve when you’re doing well. I’m sure Joe Savage and the manager will go into the transfer window and see areas of the team we can strengthen in and then it’s all about coming back after the window break and really pushing on to cement where we are in the league.”

Halliday has welcomed the premature arrival of the winter break as clubs look to optimise their chances to returning to full stadia when the campaign resumes in January. There remains a lingering fear that restrictions will still be in place by then and such is the limitations on free dates that there will be no other option then but to press ahead with games.

Still, doing everything possible to avoid the hollowness of playing in front of empty seats is something that Halliday believes was a sensible move although he was scathing of the insistence of clubs being forced to scramble an assortment of players to field a team this week.

St Mirren and Dundee were both denied requests to postpone fixtures because of the positive Covid cases they had return, something that Halliday believes runs the risk of inviting ridicule onto the league.

“I lived in England for six years and used to have arguments week in, week out, just because of the way that people look at our game. But look at Dundee, they had a 41-year-old assistant manager who has been retired for six years having to go on the bench. It’s not ideal for anyone and it’s not Dundee’s fault.

“What surprises me is that teams are obviously looking for a bit of help from the governing bodies. My understanding is that if they ask for the games to be postponed with the amount of players they have available I thought the league was going to help them in that.

“I don’t quite know the ins and outs but what I will say is that if it means we’re positioning these two games and then in three weeks’ time the crowds are in again and stadiums are full then I’m all for it. Whether that happens we’ll soon see but I can’t stress that no footballer wants to play in that [empty stadium].

“As much as the second half [against Ross County] was down to us I don’t think that quite happens if it’s a full house. They’ll let you know once you make two or three bad passes and it’s time to get your concentration levels. If in three weeks time the stands are full again I’m all for it, but I’m not hopeful.”

Hearts were left clinging onto their lead in the frantic stages of the Boxing Day win over Malky Mackay’s side but Halliday has suggested that the Tynecastle side’s ability to see the game out points to their resilient side.

“It was ugly, that’s for sure!” he said. “But we see it with the best sides in the world; it’s the sign of a good side that you can win when you’re not playing at your best.”