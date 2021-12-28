A YOUNG art enthusiast admires a work by William Rennie at the New Scottish Group’s eighth exhibition, at the McLellan Galleries, Glasgow, in 1953. Other artists represented included JM McChlery, William P Vannet, John Morrison and Nathaniel L Smith. The Glasgow Herald's art critic said that a certain “static quality” was, perhaps inevitably, beginning to be noticeable in the NSG’s output, though he conceded that “for those who prefer bright colours and a bold assault upon the spectator’s eye, much will still be found to commend this show”.
