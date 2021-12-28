A total of 9360 new positive cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours according to the latest Scottish Government data.

These figures released on Tuesday add to the 'highest ever' recorded since the start of the pandemic.

On Monday, 10,562 cases were recorded, with 11,030 cases on December 26.

These are the highest Scotland has seen since the first coronavirus case was recorded in the country in March 2020.

While the data covers tests reported in the preceding 24-hour period, a lag in reporting means that many of these cases will be from tests taken before the Christmas break.

Some people in Scotland are currently waiting up to four days for a PCR test result, which should normally take only 24 hours.

With the current longer turnaround time for test results, this could mean the actual number of positive Covid-19 cases is higher, the Scottish Government said.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon expects case numbers will rise further in the next few days and has urged the public to not “underestimate the impact of Omicron.”

She said: “These figures serve to underline the importance of people continuing to get ‘boosted by the bells’ and following the guidance to help slow the spread of Covid while we complete the accelerated booster programme."

“I know it is hard, but it is really important people continue to comply with the guidance over the new year period.

“Even if the rate of hospitalisation associated with it is lower than past strains of the virus, case numbers this high will still put an inevitable further strain on the NHS, and create significant levels of disruption due to sickness absence across the economy and critical services.”

She again urged people to limit in-person socialising, limiting contact “as much as possible” and to keep any essential indoor gatherings to a maximum of three households.

Covid statistics are normally published daily, but this has been paused during the Christmas period.

A full update on cases is expected on Wednesday when the First Minister is due to give a Covid statement in Parliament.

Provisional Scottish Government data on case numbers between December 25 and 28 are as follows:

December 25: 8,252 cases

December 26: 11,030 cases

December 27: 10,562 cases

December 28: 9,360 cases