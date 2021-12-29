PCR tests are currently unavailable across most of Scotland this morning as Covid cases reach record highs.
The UK Government's test for Coronavirus service states that there are "very few appointments available" in Scotland for walk-in and drive-thru tests.
While there is also no home test available for the general public or essential workers.
There are no walk-in PCR tests available to book anywhere in England or Northern Ireland.
Wales appears to have more availability but some places there are also limited.
Government advice warns people not to contact the NHS inform contact centre.
Those trying to book a PCR test are being told more may become available later, and to try again in a few hours.
