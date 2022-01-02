What's the story?

Screw.

I'll need more information.

It is a six-part drama filmed in Glasgow with the historic Kelvin Hall transformed into a prison. The series, produced by STV Studios for Channel 4, is the brainchild of writer Rob Williams, whose past credits include The Victim and Killing Eve.

Who are the stars?

The cast is led by Nina Sosanya, known for her roles in W1A and Last Tango in Halifax, alongside Jamie-Lee O'Donnell from Derry Girls.

The new Channel 4 drama Screw was filmed in Glasgow. Picture: STV Studios/Channel 4

Also in the line-up is Scottish acting stalwart Ron Donachie, who played DI John Rebus in the BBC Radio 4 dramatisations of Ian Rankin's novels, as well as Laura Checkley (Detectorists and King Gary), Faraz Ayub (Line of Duty and Bodyguard) and Stephen Wight (I May Destroy You).

What is the premise?

Sosanya plays Leigh Henry, a career prison officer at the fictional Long Marsh who endeavours to do the best for the prisoners – even if it sometimes circumvents the rules.

The arrival of Rose Gill (O'Donnell), a garrulous and cocky probationer upsets the equilibrium. Henry views Gill as a liability, sparking a high-stakes battle between the pair.

READ MORE: Scot Squad star Sally Reid on a special Perthshire village that always draws her back

The TV show has been billed as "darkly comic, refreshingly absurd and violently shocking".

When can I watch?

Screw begins on Channel 4, Thursday, 9pm. The complete series will be available to stream on All 4 that same evening.