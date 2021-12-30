IT is that strange time of year, known as Twixmas, when nobody really seems to be able to get a grip on what day of the week of it is.

With many boxes of chocolates still on the table, a half-demolished cheeseboard in the fridge and yet more leftover poultry or game birds to get through, the period between Christmas and New Year is like no other.

Yesterday even our hard-working MSP’s seemed to be confused as the First Minister recalled Holyrood to make another grave announcement on the stare of coronavirus.

Except nobody appeared to show up – not even Nicola Sturgeon herself – as the entire proceedings were carried out remotely.

But what we can be sure of is that some of the more creative amongst our elected representatives will no doubt try to claim their appearance on expenses.

It is, after all, quite expensive to get off your sofa and into a backroom to fire up your laptop to take part in the scintillating debate.

No doubt a couple of Greens will try and claim they cycled so they can claim their 15p a mile or whatever it is.

Those that did tune in will have been left bitterly disappointed by the announcement that made the recall so urgent in the first place.

Nicola Sturgeon revealed that cases had hit a record high, hospitalisations were the same and nothing was going to change.

She then proceeded to give the population a wee patronising pat on the head for being good little girls and boys and limiting our social contacts in the run-up to Christmas.

This, she said, meant that cases were not significantly higher than they otherwise would have been and urged us all, again, to get boostered and not to go clubbing in England for Hogmanay.

I think it’s fair to say that we’ve reached the point in the pandemic where trust between the public and the elected leaders has been eroded away to the point of non-existent.

Where is the incentive to get boostered when we are still facing restrictions despite the majority of Scots already having one?

It is increasingly becoming clear that the Omicron variant, although highly transmissible, is not as serious as others and the NHS does not appear to be on the brink of collapse.

Vaccine passports were heralded a few months ago as the way forward but are not yet compulsory like they are in other European countries.

Why have them if those that do are penalised the same as those that haven’t been vaccinated.

It makes no sense whatsoever anymore.

Political leaders should only address the public when there is a major announcement of national significance to be made, but it appears the leaders of the UK nations can’t help themselves and miss the limelight a bit too much.

To be fair on Nicola Sturgeon, she is not as bad as her Welsh counterpart Mark Drakeford who is becoming ever more incoherent as he imposes ever stricter restrictions.

The truth is that we, the population, did not avoid social contact because the politicians told us too, we did it because we had elderly relatives or vulnerable family members we wanted to see and not put at risk.

It’s been that way all through the pandemic as there is not one person who actually wants to get infected with Covid.

We don’t need to be told by politicians how to act to keep ourselves and others safe and they should stop – now – before they lose what little trust remains.