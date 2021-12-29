GLASGOW have been forced to pull out of Sunday’s game against Edinburgh amid continuing Covid-19 issues.
Warriors said a number of positive cases had been reported in their camp.
The first half of the scheduled United Rugby Championship and 1872 Cup double-header was postponed on Monday, about five hours before kick-off.
A Warriors statement added: “The URC Medical Advisory Group has liaised with the medical teams at Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh, as well as Public Health Scotland, and deemed that this fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled.
“Glasgow Warriors continues to support its players that are isolating and are focused on mitigating any further risks to players and staff through its stringent COVID-19 protocols.”
An Edinburgh statement added: "This Sunday's 1872 Cup fixture against Glasgow Warriors at DAM Health Stadium has been postponed.
"A number of positive Covid -19 cases within the Glasgow Warriors squad have been reported by the Scotstoun club.
"The URC Medical Advisory Group has liased with Glasgow Warriors, Edinburgh Rugby and Public Health Scotland and deemed that the fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled.
"The club will provide more information to Season Ticket Members and Ticket Purchasers in due course. We thank supporters for their continued patience at this time."
