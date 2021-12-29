An official in the US state of Oregon’s department of transport had a lucky escape when a snow-covered tree fell on his vehicle while he was driving.
Dashcam footage shared to Twitter by the department showed the tree slowly falling down towards the road and hitting the vehicle.The department said no-one was hurt in the incident, which took place near Wolf Creek on Monday.
Photos of the aftermath show the vehicle’s smashed windscreen, with branches and snow strewn across the road.
The department said with the help of a logging company vehicle, state police were able to clear the road of debris in about 90 minutes.
A spokesperson for the department told local media: “That tree just fell out of nowhere, and they were extremely lucky to have sneaked beneath and only got tagged by one of the branches as it fell down.
“He was just doing his job and got extremely lucky.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.