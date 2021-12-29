David Martindale has revealed Livingston have scrapped plans for a warm-weather training camp during the winter break - despite fears it could cost the club ‘five figures’.

The Lions were scheduled to travel to Spain after the New Year for an intensive get-together ahead of the resumption of fixtures in late January.

But the Almondvale outfit have opted to cancel the trip in the face of increased coronavirus protocols and concerns over travelling.

They are now in discussions with the organisers in a bid to ensure they do not take a substantial financial hit over the decision.

Martindale said: “We had something booked but we’re going to have to take a back seat on this one.

“We’re hopefully not going to lose money. Because this has now come as a club decision or an SPFL decision, rather than a government decision, potentially the club could lose five figures.

“We’re working with the travel provider to use that money we could lose as maybe the deposit for booking something in the summer.

“I don’t think it’s conducive to player welfare to go ahead with it.

“Do I think that in two or three weeks’ time Omicron is going to be rife. Genuinely I do.

“I’d probably feel safer with the boys away in a hotel with me for 24/7 for five days.

“But you’ve got the travel element.

“You could make valid points for doing it, but I think it then becomes morally wrong for 40 of us to be travelling together.”

Martindale added: “I heard [St Johnstone manager] Callum Davidson talking the other day and he said the only way to do this properly would be to lock everybody away in a hotel room.

“That’s kind of what you’re doing if you’re away on a winter break or a summer break.

“But you’ve got that travel element and I don’t think the risk-reward is worth it at this point in time.”