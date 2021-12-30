There have been less than 27 hours of sunshine in the UK across the past 30 days - making it one of the dullest December's ever.

That's 38 per cent less than the national average for this time of year, according to the Met Office.

Britain’s dullest December ever was in 1956, when 19.5 hours of sunlight was the national average, while the sunniest was in 2001, with 64 hours recorded on average across the UK.

The Met Office has calculated 26.6 hours of sunshine on average across the country throughout the month so far – 14.3 hours less than what is expected for this time of year.

It comes as temperatures for New Year’s Eve are predicted to reach record highs, with even parts of Scotland expecting to reach 14 to 15 degrees.

The warmest UK temperature ever recorded for New Year’s Eve was 14.8 degrees in Colwyn Bay, Wales, in 2011.

“If things don’t change, then it will probably be up there as possibly one of the top 10 dullest Decembers across the UK. We’ve only got two more days to go,” Mr Snell said.

Mr Snell said the dull weather was linked to milder temperatures across winter generally, which are likely to be caused by global warming.

“One of the reasons we’re getting the dull weather is the fact that it’s been so mild. We’re drawing in south-westerly wind from the Atlantic and it’s also drawing in a lot of moisture. It keeps us warm but it also produces a lot of cloud,” he said.

The forecaster added: “The globe is warming up so we would expect our winters to be milder than they were.

“We always have milder spells throughout the year so we can’t link every mild spell to climate change but we can say that extremes in our weather will become more common as we continue through this century.”

Temperatures are set to drop on January 3, when five to six degrees for northern areas are predicted.

The cold weather is likely to return in the New Year with frost expected to creep in across Scotland.