A swarm of drones was seized by police during Cop 26 in Glasgow to prevent them being flown near where world leaders and delegates were meeting.
Police Scotland have said that 27 of the remotely-controlled flying vehicles were "grounded" by officers under rules restricting the airspace around Scotland's largest city and much of centrail Scotland.
Temporary no-fly rules for many types of aircraft were brought in to cover Glasgow and the west, parts of Dumfries and Galloway, Argyll and Bute, Stirling and Edinburgh and the Lothians.
While commercial aircraft were allowed to fly, the rules banned drones and hot air balloons.
COP26 protestors
Thousands of protestors descended on the streets of Glasgow during the conference in November, which saw some of the world's most powerful and influential in Scotland for the UN climate change conference.
Police Scotland said on social media: "During COP26 Police Scotland seized 27 drones being flown illegally by members of the public.
"Officers were able to ground drones using new powers provided by the Air Traffic Management and Unmanned Aircraft Act 2021 before seizing them under airspace restrictions put in place to protect the conference.
"We are continuing to work with the Home Office, CAA and NPCC on Operation Foreverwing, to ensure the UK public are educated on their responsibilities for safe drone use, and the consequences of misuse."
