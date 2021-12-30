Players around the world are reporting that popular online game Fortnite has gone down — for the second time in 24 hours. 

The games servers were hit by an outage around 4.30pm UK time, with many reporting they were unable to log in. 

The downtime follows a decision yesterday to take the game offline after users reported problems accessing matches. It was later brought back online with parent company Epic saying the issue had been resolved.

However, the problem appear to have re-appared today, with the company's social media team tweeting that the issue was being investigated.

Fortnite, which is played by millions of people around the globe, sees players compete in online arenas either in teams or solo. 

It has spawned a lucrative competative e-sport scene, with top players earning thousands both in competitions and streaming matches.