ON the cusp of another Commonwealth Games year, Caroline Brown has alchemy in mind as she looks forward to her fourth appearance in a Team Scotland shirt.

The 41 year-old claimed a historic silver medal as part of the women’s triples on Gold Coast in 2018, an achievement that remains a career highlight.

The trick, then, for the Motherwell bowler is to see if she can go one better in Birmingham, ideally backed by a noisy Scottish support should Covid restrictions have suitably eased by then.

Lawn bowls is still not part of the Olympic programme meaning the Commonwealth Games retain a near magical quality for all the participants.

“It’s the absolute pinnacle of our sport,” says Brown. “We never get to compete in other multi-sport events so to be selected again for Team Scotland is an absolute honour.

“We’re from a very talented group of players so it’s not easy being selected. And we always aim high. We’re always aiming for the top spot on the podium.

“When I reflect on my last Games winning silver in the triples on Gold Coast, I’ll definitely be looking to go one further than that this time. That’s what we’re working towards.

“Hopefully we’ll have a good crowd backing us this time. It was great my mum was able to make it out to Gold Coast and we had lots of support on the phone from people back at home.

“But Birmingham’s not too far away and hopefully things will improve with Covid over the next six months and we can get a big home support behind us.”

Brown doesn’t need any lessons on the devastating effects of the virus these last few years. The Bellshill-born athlete works in the NHS, experiencing challenges and frustrations like never before as the world tries to get a handle on Covid.

If anything, the stresses of the day job have made her even more grateful to have bowls as her release.

“It’s been a difficult and challenging couple of years for everyone so it’s had an impact on bowls too,” she added.

“The support from Bowls Scotland and the Institute of Sport has still been there for us. That’s been important for our preparations although, in terms of getting time on the greens, Covid has definitely had an impact.

“But I also work for the NHS so I know all about that side of things as well. I work in one of our corporate teams in the quality directorate improvement team. My role is to work directly with clinical staff on improving the quality of care within the service.

“We’re heading towards the two-year mark with Covid and it’s been well-documented and well-shared the challenges we’ve all had. But I work with amazing colleagues who have been very supportive in terms of both my work life and my bowling career as well.

“I don’t know what my life would be like without bowls if I’m being honest. I’ve competed for a long, long time and been very fortunate to have been able to do that.

“I’ve grown up with it since I was a small child and been able to pull on the Scotland top numerous times.

“Even now after all these years I don’t think there’s ever a time I take it for granted. It’s still an honour and a privilege to compete for Scotland. I’m part of a group of people who are absolutely world class in Scotland.”

The former women’s fours world champion remembers being taken along to her first bowling club as a child and being fascinated with the sport. Three decades later and that infatuation goes on.

Covid has made it harder to get more kids involved but she is confident the next generation will get the same buzz as she once did.

“Certainly in my area pre-Covid there were opportunities for kids to come round to local bowling greens and give it a go,” she reveals.

“Sometimes that’s all it takes to encourage youngsters to get involved. Once you try it, you often get hooked. That’s what happened to me. And I’ve never looked back. I’ve grown to love the sport and 30-odd years later I still love it the same.

“I remember when I joined my first bowling club I was told I was too little to go on the green. After that I just kept waiting for that moment when I was allowed to play.

“I remember looking up to people who were competing in the junior Scotland teams and always strived towards that, trying to take the next step every time. I reflect back on those days and on my journey to get to this point and there’s a lot of pride there.”