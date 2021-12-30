NHS Lanarkshire is making further changes to visiting arrangements across hospitals as cases of Omicron continue to rise, particularly in the over 60s.

The health board will return to one visitor at a time with immediate effect.

Patients will still be allowed two visits per day and the second visitor can be different from the first.

Visiting will still be by appointment only and visitors will also need to have a negative lateral flow test before access to wards.

NHS Lanarkshire nurse director for acute services Susan Friel said: “We understand that patients in hospital are having a challenging time and want to have their family and friends around them for support.

“It is our priority to protect our patients and staff as much as is possible and this is why we have made the difficult decision to return to one visitor per visit.

“This decision has been necessary to limit the number of people coming into our hospitals and also reduce the risk of the more transmissible Omicron variant being passed to patients and staff in our hospitals.

“We urge all visitors to take a lateral flow test before their visit and ask those awaiting results of a PCR test or showing signs of symptoms not to attend as they would be putting their loved ones at risk.

“Unfortunately, we have had some issues regarding visitors not wearing face coverings in hospitals and we have staff in place to ensure compliance.

“Anyone with questions about visiting arrangements should speak to the nurse in charge of the ward.

“While visitors can now have close contact with their loved one, they are reminded to adhere to physical distancing in communal areas of the hospital, wear face coverings at all times and frequently wash their hands when entering and leaving clinical areas.”

No visits should take place if the visitor is awaiting a PCR test, has symptoms of Covid-19, or is quarantining because they have had contact with a person with Covid-19.

READ MORE: Sturgeon warns of 'very, very infectious' Omicron after steep rise in hospital admissions