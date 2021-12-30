The body of a man thought to be James Turner, who went missing earlier this week, has been discovered.
The 45-year-old, from Annan, was last seen leaving his home on Tuesday afternoon and officers had been appealing for help to track him down after his “completely out of character” disappearance.
A body was found on land near Langholm near the English border at approximately 11.35am and Police Scotland say there are no suspicious circumstances.
Officers had urged the public to look out for Mr Turner near rivers, beaches, forests and beauty spots both in the Annan area, and the Aboyne area of Aberdeenshire where he was known to have connections.
The body is yet to be formally identified but police have informed the family of Mr Turner.
There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
