People from across Scotland have been recognised in the New Year Honours List. Many heroes of the coronavirus pandemic have also been recognised along with others from the world of business, sport and charity.

The full Scottish list can be found here:

Aberdeen

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Dr Adaeze Ifezulike. General Practitioner. For services to Health Inequalities in Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Communities in Scotland. (Aberdeen, Aberdeen)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Alison Christie. For services to the Aberdeen City Council Children's Panel. (Aberdeen, Aberdeen)

Dr Gregor Smith, Scotland's chief medical officer has been knighted in the New Year Honours list

Aberdeenshire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

John William Murray Duncan. For Political Service. (Drumoak, Aberdeenshire)

Heather Rose Morrison. For services to Dementia Services, to Scouting and to the Community in Aberdeenshire. (Strachan, Kincardineshire)

Angus

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Graeme Anderson. Lately Lead Events Planning Officer, Tayside Division, Police Scotland. For services to Event Planning and to Law and Order in Dundee. (Monifieth, Angus)

Dr Margaret Patricia Ellis. For services to Dementia Care and to the community in St Andrews, Fife. (Monifieth, Angus)

Ayrshire and Arran

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Evelyn Jane Bowman JP. Senior Complaints Manager, Ministerial Complaints Team, HM Revenue and Customs. For Public Service. (Prestwick, Ayrshire and Arran)

William John Graham Scott (John Scott). Lately Member, Scottish Parliament, Ayr. For Political and Public Service. (Ayr, Ayrshire and Arran)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Reverend Archibald Murdoch Ford. For services to the community in Lochwinnoch, Renfrewshire. (Troon, Ayrshire and Arran)

Dr Liz Cameron, Chief Executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce has been recognised

Banffshire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Sydney Robert Harris. Chairman, Festival of Brass and Voices. For services to Community Music in Scotland and to Cancer Research UK. (Buckie, Banffshire)

Berwickshire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Shelagh Mary Weir. For services to Sport in the Scottish Borders. (Duns, Berwickshire)

Caithness

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Johanna Mary Geddes. For services to the Boys' Brigade and the community in Thurso, Caithness. (Thurso, Caithness)

Clackmannanshire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Timothy Edward Douglas Allan. For services to Business, Charity and the Arts. (Muckhart, Clackmannanshire)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Thomas Bennett. Director and Founder, researchEd, and Behaviour Adviser, Department for Education. For services to Education. (Dollar, Clackmannanshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Craig Angus Stewart. For services to Young People in Dollar, Clackmannanshire. (Dollar, Clackmannanshire)

Pat O'Meara, with Jason Leitch at COP26, has been awarded the Queen’s Ambulance Medal

Dumfries and Galloway

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Lieutenant Colonel Roderick Edmund Forbes Morriss TD DL. Representative Deputy Lieutenant, London Borough of Hackney. For Public Service. (Dalbeattie, Kirkcudbrightshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Hardip Singh Atwal. For charitable service in Annan, Dumfries and Galloway. (Annan, Dumfries)

Debrah Marie Murdoch. For services to the community in Balmaclellan, Dumfries and Galloway. (Balmaclellan, Kirkcudbrightshire)

Dunbartonshire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Hilda May Dalziel. For services to Young People in the East End of Glasgow. (Clydebank, Dunbartonshire)

Daniel William Munro Martin. For services to Libraries and to Heritage in Scotland. (Kirkintilloch, Dunbartonshire)

Paul Smith. Lately Fraud Response Team Leader, Scottish Government. For services to the Counter Fraud Profession in Scotland. (Lennoxtown, Dunbartonshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Peter Hunter Law. For voluntary services to Advanced Higher Physics Education in Glasgow. (Milngavie, Dunbartonshire)

CITY OF DUNDEE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Paul Durrant. Director, UK Games Talent and Finance CIC. For services to the Games Industry and Education. (Broughty Ferry, City of Dundee)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Jacqueline Maxwell. Head, Customer Relations, SSE. For services to the Energy Supply Industry. (Broughty Ferry, City of Dundee)

Lorna Ward. For services to Children's Hearings in Dundee. (Dundee, City of Dundee)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Eileen Ross Haggarty. For services to Education and to the community in Dundee during Covid-19. (Dundee, City of Dundee)

Broadcaster Jill Douglas has been awarded an MBE for services to sport and charity

East Lothian

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

John Gerard Timpson. Disability and Access Ambassador. For voluntary services to People with Disabilities and to the Financial Sector. (North Berwick, East Lothian)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

James Malcolm Sinclair. For services to Charity. (Dunbar, East Lothian)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Lesley Joan Winton. For services to Animal Welfare. (Tranent, East Lothian)

Edinburgh

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Dr John Ruthven Mitchell. Principal Medical Officer, Scottish Government. For services to Improving Mental Health in Scotland. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Norman Loch Murray FRSE. Former chairman, Scottish Ballet. For services to the Arts. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Steven George McNeil Osborne. Pianist. For services to Music. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Paul Robert Reddish. Chief Executive, Volunteering Matters and Chief Executive, ProjectScotland. For services to the Voluntary and Community Sector during Covid-19. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Professor Nazira Karodia. Lately Professor of Science Education, University of Wolverhampton. For services to the Chemical Sciences. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Jacqueline Scott. Head Teacher, Trinity Primary School, Edinburgh. For services to Education. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Nadia Nasreen Ahmed. Lately Community Champion, Morrisons. For services to the community in Edinburgh. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Elizabeth Sandra Kinnear. Health, Safety and Sustainability Advisor. University of Edinburgh. For services to the Environment and to Charity. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Margaret Worsfold. For services to British Ice Skating. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Fife

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Linda Brown. Chief Executive Officer, Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority. For services to Justice and the Victims of Crime. (Kirkcaldy, Fife)

Professor Anne Elizabeth Magurran FRSE. Professor of Ecology and Evolution, Centre for Biological Diversity and the Scottish Oceans Institute, University of St Andrews. For services to Biodiversity. (St. Andrews, Fife)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Valerie Cockerell. Lately, Chief Officer, Official Seed Testing Station for Scotland, Science and Advice for Scottish Agriculture. For services to Scottish Agriculture. (Dunfermline, Fife)

Professor Ailsa Jane Hall. Director of the Sea Mammal Research Unit, and Professor of Biology, University of St Andrews. For services to Environmental Protection and Epidemiology. (St Andrews, Fife)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Matthew John Clark. Lately Chief of Staff, Scottish Liberal Democrats, Scottish Parliament. For services to Politics. (Ladybank, Fife)

Owen Miller. For services to Athletics. (Dunfermline, Fife)

Angus Walter Graeme Nicoll. Lately Managing Director, Peter Greig & Co Ltd. For services to the Textile Industry. (Kennoway, Fife)

Glasgow

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Dr Syed Ahmed. Clinical Director, Health Protection Scotland. For services to the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Professor Zoe Kai Shipton. Professor of Geological Engineering, University of Strathclyde. For services to Geoscience and Climate Change Mitigation. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Hilda Campbell. Chief Executive, COPE Scotland. For services to Mental Health and Wellbeing in the Community in Scotland during Covid-19. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Michaela Collins. For services to the community in Glasgow during Covid-19. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Dior Adelle Kelly. Relationship Manager, Virgin Money. For services to the Financial Sector during Covid-19. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Diane O'Donnell. Work Coach, Laurieston Jobcentre Plus, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Anne Elizabeth Doherty. For services to Yorkhill Children's Hospital and to the Royal Hospital for Children, Glasgow. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Lanarkshire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Knights Commander of the Order of the British Empire (KBE)

The Rt. Hon. The Lord Thomas McLaughlin McAvoy. For Political and Public Services. (Rutherglen, Lanarkshire)

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

Professor Gregor Ian Smith. Chief Medical Officer, Scottish Government. For services to Public Health. (Hamilton, Lanarkshire)

ORDER OF THE BATH

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Elizabeth Jean Ditchburn. Director General, Economy, Scottish Government. For services to the Scottish Economy. (Stonehouse, Lanarkshire)

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Grahame Thomas Smith. For services to the Trade Union Movement and the Promotion of Fair Work in Scotland. (Bishopbriggs, Lanarkshire)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Helene Alexandra Marshall. For services to Maternity Education in Scotland. (Airdrie, Lanarkshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

John David Vernon Dent. For services to Veterans, Students and People with Disabilities. (Carluke, Lanarkshire)

Graeme Morris Hamilton. Deputy UK Chief Commissioner, Scouts. For services to Young People. (Rutherglen, Lanarkshire)

Millar Thomas Stoddart DL. For services to Sport and to the Voluntary Sector in Scotland. (Lanark, Lanarkshire)

Midlothian

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Rohini Sharma Joshi. Lately Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Manager, Trust Housing Association, Edinburgh. For services to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion. (Bonnyrigg, Midlothian)

Moray

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Ian Alexander Davidson. Principal Teacher, Guidance, Elgin Academy. For services to Education in Moray. (Elgin, Moray)

Perth and Kinross

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Geoffrey Stewart Brown. Lately Chairman, St Johnstone Football Club. For services to Scottish Football and to the community in Perth. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Professor John Leslie Robert Forsythe. Medical Director, Organ Donation and Transplantation, NHS Blood and Transplant. For services to Transplant Surgery and Covid-19. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Laura Catherine Baxter. For services to the Special Olympics. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Ian McGregor Philip. For services to the community in Dunning, Perthshire. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Renfrewshire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Dr Elizabeth Kelly Cameron OBE. Director and Chief Executive, Scottish Chambers of Commerce. For services to the Promotion of Scotland and UK International Trade. (Gourock, Renfrewshire)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Carol Dutch. Scotland Employer, Partnership and Devolution Strategic Lead, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Vulnerable people in Glasgow. (Eaglesham, Renfrewshire)

Professor Eleanor Shaw. Associate Principal Entrepreneurship and Education, University of Strathclyde. For services to Entrepreneurship and to Education. (Netherlee, Renfrewshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Paul John Fairie. Head of Operations, Lighthouse Laboratory Glasgow. For services to the NHS during Covid-19. (Renfrew, Renfrewshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Joseph Freedman. For services to the Jewish community in Glasgow during Covid-19. (Newton Mearns, Renfrewshire)

Ross and Cromarty

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Davina Mary MacInnes Gillies. For services to Marie Curie Cancer Care and the Community in Inverness and Ross-shire. (North Kessock, Ross and Cromarty)

Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Helen Ramsay. For services to the community in Ancrum, Roxburghshire during Covid-19. (Jedburgh, Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale)

Roxburghshire

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Lynsey Helen Cargill. For services to the community in Ancrum, Roxburghshire during Covid-19. (Jedburgh, Roxburghshire)

Stirling and Falkirk

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

John Stephen Denholm. Chairman, J & J Denholm Ltd. For services to the Maritime Sector and Charities. (Balfron, Stirling and Falkirk)

Martin MacLean Fairbairn. Lately Chief Operating Officer, Scottish Funding Council. For services to Education. (Larbert, Stirling and Falkirk)

Leslie Montgomery. For services to the Water Industry, the Environment and Overseas Aid. (Falkirk, Stirling and Falkirk)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Kathleen Mary Dawson. For services to Swimming and Women in Sport. (Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk)

Duncan William MacNaughton Scott. For services to Swimming. (Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Mary Elizabeth Kenyon. Chair, East of Scotland Region, SSAFA. For voluntary service to ex-Service Personnel and to the community in Eastern Scotland. (Stirling, Stirling and Falkirk)

Tweeddale

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Josephine Robson. For services to Foster Care in Tweeddale. (Broughton, Tweeddale)

DIPLOMATIC SERVICE

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

BEM

Graeme William Baxter. Golf artist/publisher. For services to Golf and to Tourism in Scotland.

SCOTTISH OFFICE

QUEEN'S POLICE MEDAL (QPM)

Chief Inspector Marlene Baillie. Chief Inspector, Police Service of Scotland.

Chief Superintendent Louise Blakelock. Chief Superintendent, Police Service of Scotland.

Assistant Chief Constable Judith Heaton. Assistant Chief Constable, Police Service of Scotland.

QUEEN'S AMBULANCE SERVICE MEDAL (QAM)

Patrick O’Meara. Paramedic, Scottish Ambulance Service.

Others

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Professor Kevin Andrew Fenton. Regional Director, Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, Department for Health and Social Care, and Regional Director, Public Health, NHS London. For services to Public Health. (London, Greater London) – Born in Glasgow.

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Stephen Mackenzie Park OBE. Performance Director, British Cycling. For services to Cycling. (Fareham, Hampshire) – Born in Glasgow, went to University of Strathclyde.