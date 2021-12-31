The bodies of two missing men have been recovered from waterways in separate incidents, police have said.
The remains of a man, thought to be Lawrence Penswick, 57, were pulled from the River Clyde near the Broomielaw in Glasgow around 2.30am on Friday, 31 December.
Mr Penswick had been reported missing from Bellshill on Friday, 3 December.
Police Scotland also said that the body of a man thought to be 21-year-old Joseph Miller had been recovered from the water near Beardmore Place, Clydebank around 1pm.
Mr Miller had been reported missing from the Paisley area.
Formal identification of both men is still to take place, though both families have been informed.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact cause of death in each case, but neither are being treated as suspicious.
Full reports will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
