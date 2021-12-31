SUNDAY'S cinch League Two match between Edinburgh City and Albion Rovers has been postponed following an outbreak of Covid-19 within the home team’s squad.
City made a request to the Scottish Professional Football League after a number of positive cases left them without enough players available to fulfil the fixture.
An SPFL spokesman said: “After reviewing the information provided by Edinburgh City, their cinch League 2 match against Albion Rovers at Ainslie Park on Sunday, January 2 has been postponed. A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.”
There are currently 13 other SPFL fixtures in the Championship, League One and League Two scheduled to take place this weekend.
