Fireworks have lit the night sky above the Australian capital of Syndey to welcome in the New Year. 

The spectacle took place against the backdrop of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House.

Some fireworks were let off earlier in the evening to give younger children a preview.

However, new coronavirus infections have soared again in Australia to a record of more than 32,000, just days after surpassing 10,000 for the first time.