The driver and passenger of a stolen car fled the scene of a crash that left a 42-year-old man dead, police have said.

A silver Volkswagen Golf that had been reported stolen was involved in a collision with a white Dacia Sandero in Aberdeen on Thursday evening.

Police Scotland said the 42-year-old Dacia driver was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he died from his injuries, but the two men in the VW had left the scene of the collision at the junction of Hilton Drive and Hilton Avenue at approximately 6.25pm.

A search has been launched to find the two men who fled on foot.

Sergeant Steve Manson from the North East Road Policing Unit said: “Tragically, this collision has resulted in the death of the male driver of the Sandero and our condolences are with his family at this time.

“A family have been left devastated by this incident and this is compounded by the driver leaving the scene of the incident. The vehicle involved had been stolen a short time earlier and we are urgently trying to trace the driver.

“If anyone who has knowledge of the occupants, or who was within the Golf at the time of the collision, then please do the right thing and contact us immediately.

“Similarly, we ask anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dashcam footage of the incident or vehicles prior to the collision, to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked contact the Road Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference number 2559 of 30 December 2021.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.