While overnight temperatures were warmer than normal, the seas around the UK were still icy enough to make a traditional New Year’s Day swim a chilly prospect for many.

But a few hardy souls proved they were made of sterner stuff by holding their own 'loony dook' at Queensferry. 

With the official event cancelled due to Covid restrictions, an unofficial dip was organised in the shadow of the Forth Rail Bridge, and an intrepid bunch took to the Forth in style.  

Dozens also took the plunge on Saturday morning south of the border, including at Derby Pool, New Brighton, Wirral and at Boscombe Beach in Dorset.

New Year’s Day swimSwimmers take part in the New Year’s Day swim at Derby Pool, New Brighton, Wirral (Peter Byrne/PA)
New Year’s Day swimNot everyone was as keen to get their paws wet (Peter Byrne/PA)
New Year’s Day swimDespite the mild temperatures on shore, the water was still very chilly for brave swimmers in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Met Office said temperatures increased overnight to reach 16.5C in Bala, Gwynedd, north Wales after a New Year’s Eve record of 15.8C was set in Merryfield in Somerset and Nantwich in Cheshire.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said the average temperature in December and the beginning of January is usually around 7C or 8C, with the warmer weather due to a south-westerly wind making its way across the country.

New Year’s Day swimThere was plenty of splashing around as the sun rose at Boscombe beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
New Year’s Day swimHolding your breath only keeps the cold at bay for so long (Peter Byrne/PA)
Winter weather Jan 1st 2022Others decided to keep warm and enjoy the waves while staying firmly wrapped up on the beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)
New Year’s Day swimThere was time to record the freezing feat for prosperity (Peter Byrne/PA)
New Year’s Day swimDozens took to the water on a calm New Year’s Day morning (Peter Byrne/PA)