A MAN has been taken to hospital with 'serious' injuries after a crash in Port Glasgow on Hogmanay.

Police are now appealing for information after the serious road crash which left a 30-year-old man in hospital.

The incident occured around 8:55am on December 31 on the A8 at its roundabout with Russell Way.

It involved a grey Vauxhall Corsa Car and the road was shut for four hours after the crash for a full collision investigation to take place.

Emergency servives attended the scene and the injured man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

Police Scotland road units are eager to get a hold of footage of the incident or speak to someone who may have seen the car prior to the crash.

Sergeant Chris Hoggans of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this crash are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who stopped to help the driver prior to the arrival of emergency services.

“If there are any motorists who may have dashcam footage around the time of the crash, please contact police.”

Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 0702 of Friday, December 31, 2021.