THIS time last year, there were loose signs of the sporting world edging closer to something vaguely resembling “normal” but as it turned out, much of the year continued to be blighted by cancellations, withdrawals of athletes due to positive Covid tests and empty stands.

However, we can surely dare to be a tad more optimistic now we’re in 2022.

With more than a few major championships held over from 2021 to this year, the 2022 calendar is packed.

It means that this year presents even more opportunities than normal for Scots to shine.

There are the usual suspects who are worth keeping an eye on.

In athletics, Olympic medallists Laura Muir and Josh Kerr will be desperate to push on from their heroics in Tokyo.

Similarly, in track cycling, Katie Archibald, who picked up a remarkable haul of Olympic gold and silver, four World Championships medals, including one gold, three European titles and overall victory at the inaugural Champions League, was in dazzling form in 2021 and will be optimistic of continuing on the same path.

Andy Murray, Eve Muirhead and Duncan Scott will also all grab headlines.

And, of course, the men’s national football team attempting to make it to their first World Cup in 24 years at the play-offs in March will be in the spotlight.

But 2022 is going to be notable for more than only the big names.

There are more than a handful of Scottish athletes who are on the verge of making it big and who are well worth keeping an eye on over the next twelve months.

Here’s some of the names I’ll be looking out for…

MEGAN KEITH

19-year-old endurance runner Megan Keith started to show glimpses of her improvements this summer.

Personal bests on the track in the 1500m, 3000m and 5000m indicated she had taken significant strides forward but it was her performances in cross-country over the winter that really made everyone sit up and take notice.

Numerous victories, including a Scottish under-20 title, preceded her highlight of the year, becoming European under-20 cross-country champion last month.

As she moves into the seniors this year, her confidence could not be higher and for someone who has never considered herself purely a runner – she is also a GB internationalist at orienteering – she has plenty of room for improvement.

The qualification standard for the 5000m for the Commonwealth Games remains considerably faster than she has so far run, but considering her remarkable feats in 2021, it seems almost anything is possible this year.

JOSH QUIGLEY

Until he reached his mid-twenties, Josh Quigley had barely ridden a bike.

But after taking up cycling as a way of managing his mental health and alcohol issues, Quigley has transformed himself into one of Scotland’s most remarkable athletes.

He shot to fame in 2021 by setting a new world record for the furthest distance cycled in seven days – he managed just under 2180 miles – but what he is attempting to do this year is perhaps even more ambitious.

Quigley has now turned his attention to becoming a professional road racer, and he hopes 2022 will be the year in which he signs with a pro team, with his ultimate goal being to win the Tour de France.

There are considerable differences between solo record attempts and making it in the pro peloton, something Quigley freely admits, but there can be little doubt he has both the endurance capacity, as well as the drive to make it.

Whether he has the other qualities required to make it to the very top of road racing remain to be seen, but this year will give a very good idea if he has a chance of making it.

REESE LYNCH

Scotland currently has no shortage of top-quality boxers; Josh Taylor and Hannah Rankin are both reigning world champions while Lee McGregor is European, British and Commonwealth champion.

And encouragingly, a 20-year-old emerged recently who achieved something even this trio failed to do in the amateur ranks; win a medal at the World Amateur Boxing Championships.

Reese Lynch won bronze in November and will look to build on that result over the next twelve months.

The Commonwealth Games this summer will be another medal opportunity for Lynch, while the professional ranks surely beckon in years to come.

KIRSTY MUIR

Freestyle skier Kirsty Muir has yet to have her spot in Team GB for next month’s Winter Olympics formalised but it is only a matter of time and she is certainly one to keep an eye on.

Having long showed considerable promise, Muir made a huge breakthrough last March by winning her first World Cup medal medal and securing second place overall in the World Tour.

She may still be 17 years old but regardless of her youth, she is being touted as one of GB’s best medal hopes in Beijing next month.

Were she to get her hands on Olympic silverware, she would be the first Scottish skier ever to do so.

KATIE SHANAHAN

Scotland’s swimmers have been thriving in recent years, with Katie Shanahan indicating she has the makings of becoming the next big star.

A six-time medallist at last year’s European Junior Championships, she made the step into the senior ranks with her first GB selection at last month’s World Shortcourse Championships.

With the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships all coming within a few months of each other this summer, 17-year-old Shanahan could well have a real breakthrough in 2022.

That there is quite so much fledgling talent on these shores to become excited about is hugely heartening.

2021 proved to be surprisingly successful from a Scottish point of view; encouragingly, 2022 could prove to be even better.