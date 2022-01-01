POLICE have issued a plea for information after a young Scottish lad went missing.
Connor Farnworth, who is 14, went missing from Brightons in Falkirk on December 30.
Police say he was last seen in the area, which sits south of Grangemouth, at around 7.45pm on Thursday.
Connor is described as being 5ft 8, of medium build with light brown hair and blue eyes.
When he was last seen he was wearing a long black parka-style jacket with a fur hood, black tracksuit trousers, and black trainers.
Inspector Alex Hatrick at Falkirk Police Station said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned about Connor and I would ask anyone who has seen Connor since he was reported missing or has any information which would help find him to contact Police on 101 and quote reference number PS-20211230-3084.”
