Police are investigating an incident of wilful fire-raising at a Covid testing centre in West Dunbartonshire.
A fire at the centre in Risk Street, Dumbarton, during the early hours of January 1 was described by Police Scotland as a “deliberate act”.
Police Scotland said that the fire was started by someone throwing burning material onto a canopy.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene at around 12.40am, with the fire extinguished.
No-one was injured and the incident has not affected test services at the centre, the police added.
The test centre is based in this car park Pic: Google
Officers are investigating, with police appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Detective Constable Thomas O’Donnell said: “We are in the process of reviewing CCTV footage from the area and the surrounding area, and I’m confident it will provide useful information on the suspect and the incident.
“However, I would like to appeal to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious to contact us.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment