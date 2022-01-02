Police are investigating an incident of wilful fire-raising at a Covid testing centre in West Dunbartonshire.

A fire at the centre in Risk Street, Dumbarton, during the early hours of January 1 was described by Police Scotland as a “deliberate act”.

Police Scotland said that the fire was started by someone throwing burning material onto a canopy.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene at around 12.40am, with the fire extinguished.

No-one was injured and the incident has not affected test services at the centre, the police added.

The test centre is based in this car park Pic: Google

Officers are investigating, with police appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Constable Thomas O’Donnell said: “We are in the process of reviewing CCTV footage from the area and the surrounding area, and I’m confident it will provide useful information on the suspect and the incident.

“However, I would like to appeal to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious to contact us.”