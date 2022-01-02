The mother of teenager Amber Gibson has paid tribute to her daughter on what would have been her 17th birthday.
Carol Niven shared a photo of her daughter yesterday with the caption 'aw hen canny believe your 17th birthday in Heaven dance wae yer nana'.
Friends and loved ones commented on the post honouring Amber, whose death is being treated as murder.
One wrote: "Thinking of you and all the family." Another commented: "Thoughts and prayers are with you all."
One comment read: "Beautiful picture. So, so sad."
Another wrote: "Happy heavenly 17th birthday Amber sweetheart. Thinking of you all Carol. She’s with you always."
Amber was reported missing from Hamilton on Friday November 26, and her body was discovered on Sunday November 28.
Connor Gibson, 19, has been accused of her murder.
He is also accused of sexual assault and attempting to pervert the course of justice.
Amber's body was found at Cadzow Glen, Hamilton, on Sunday, November 28.
Gibson appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on December 3 and entered no plea.
