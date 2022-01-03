“I’m offended”

A TikTok video explaining how you can find out everything Google assumes about you based on your online activity has gone viral.

The information includes your age, gender, profession and interests based on what Google has managed to find out about you from how you use its services.

When you use Google products including the search engine and over services such as Gmail, the company collects data to personalise ads specifically for each user in an effort to make them more successful.

This information is available for anybody to see as long as you are logged into a Google account.

How to find out what Google knows about you

In response to a TikTok trend asking users what obscure facts they know because of their job, digital marketer and TikTok user @tiktoktrishkabob caused a huge stir on the video platform.

She said: “So, I’m a digital marketer, and I don’t think anybody realises just how invasive Google is.

“And if you’ve ever thought, “huh, this is a weird ad for me to be seeing” there’s actually a website that you can go to, to see all of the assumptions Google has made about you based on your previous searches.

“So, as long as you’re logged into a device that’s logged into your Google account, type adssettings.google.com into the search bar.

“And here, you’ll be able to see every assumption Google has made about you, and why you see the ads that you see.”

Kabob then goes through her own assumptions that Google has about her, stating that it has her age range, gender identity and parental status correct.

Kabob says: “If you have ever Googled it, it’s somewhere in here.

“You can edit specific factors, like I’m not even quite sure what microblogging is, and you can also turn off ad personalisation altogether. Hooray Big Brother.”

Kabob explains that you can turn off ads for anything that you see in your list. All you need to do is click it and you’ll have the option to turn it off.

You can also turn off ad personalisation all together - the option is available at the top of the web page.

“I’m offended”

The viral video caused quite a stir as this was information a lot of people were completely unaware of.

The video currently has over two million likes and nearly 30,000 comments where users have shared their thoughts and feelings upon discovering what Google thinks about them.

One user wrote: “I’m offended that it estimated me being 55+ - I’m 17!”

Another commented: “Her: ‘This is super invasive and dangerous.’ Me: ‘Haha, personality test go’”

“Google said I’m single, middle aged, alcoholic and a cat lady. I’m 16 and allergic to cats,” said another.

Another user joked: “I’m most offended that it thinks I like country music.”