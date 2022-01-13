IF you all had as good a Christmas as I did then you've got a pantry full of chocolate and cheese to wade through over the next week or so. With that in mind, I thought we could look at some hearty reds to start the year.

The bonus of these wines is that they are also warm cuddly wines which will comfort you through the first few cold weeks of the year. I'm talking about the likes of Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz Cab blends, Malbecs and Californian Zins, all of which can give your palate a bear hug and all of which are perfect pairings with leftover cheese and chocolate.