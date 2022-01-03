A FIRE has broken out in the east of Glasgow.

Emergency services, including police and fire engines were spotted near The Dalmarnock Inn pub on Old Dalmarnock Road this morning.

Police officers and firefighters are still at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 6.15am on Monday, January 3, officers were called to a report of a fire at a building on Old Dalmarnock Road, Glasgow.

"Officers are at the scene."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.