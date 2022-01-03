A FIRE has broken out at The Dalmarnock Inn in the east of Glasgow.

Emergency services, including police and fire engines were called to the popular pub on Old Dalmarnock Road this morning.

Police officers and firefighters are still at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 6.15am on Monday, January 3, officers were called to a report of a fire at a building on Old Dalmarnock Road, Glasgow.

"Officers are at the scene."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.