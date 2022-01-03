A FIRE has broken out at The Dalmarnock Inn in the east of Glasgow.
Emergency services, including police and fire engines were called to the popular pub on Old Dalmarnock Road this morning.
Police officers and firefighters are still at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 6.15am on Monday, January 3, officers were called to a report of a fire at a building on Old Dalmarnock Road, Glasgow.
"Officers are at the scene."
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.