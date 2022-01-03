FALKIRK have confirmed the departure of sporting director Gary Holt amid speculation that he could return to Kilmarnock.
Holt spent the last year at the Falkirk Stadium where he also had a stint as manager.
A short statement from the Bairns read: "Falkirk Football Club has today parted company with Sporting Director Gary Holt.
"We’d like to thank Gary for all his hard work over the past year and wish him every success in his future career.
"Pending a forthcoming review of all football operations, Gary’s duties will be undertaken by Head Coach Martin Rennie, with the exception of Youth Development which will report into CEO Jamie Swinney."
Holt's departure now paves way to a possible Kilmarnock return where he spent six years from 1995-2001. During that time he landed the Scottish Cup in 1997.
Killie are on the hunt for a new manager following the departure of Tommy Wright just before the turn of the year.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.