A YOUNG Greenock man has tragically died following a suspected serious criminal incident in the town.

The 22-year-old was found seriously injured yesterday afternoon in a car park outside the Broomhill Court high-rise flats off Ann Street.

He was rushed to Inverclyde Royal Hospital but sadly died a short time later.

Police have launched a major incident investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."