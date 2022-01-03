A YOUNG Greenock man has tragically died following a suspected serious criminal incident in the town.
The 22-year-old was found seriously injured yesterday afternoon in a car park outside the Broomhill Court high-rise flats off Ann Street.
He was rushed to Inverclyde Royal Hospital but sadly died a short time later.
Police have launched a major incident investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."
