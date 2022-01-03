HEARTS manager Robbie Neilson admits hoping to welcome back Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime for the first game back against St Johnstone in two weeks’ time.
Leading scorer Boyce has been hampered by a calf injury that he first sustained against Dundee on October 23 and has only managed three starts in the last ten Premiership outings.
The Northern Ireland international had been in line to feature in the Boxing Day visit of Ross County but the issue flared up again.
Midfielder Baningime has missed the last five games with a knee problem he picked up against St Mirren at the tail end of November.
The Gorgie side return from the winter break at home to Saints on January 18 and Neilson is keen to have the players available.
He said: “Boycie's calf tweaked again. He was back training and doing a bit of running, then he just felt a wee bit of a twinge.
“We decided there was no point in risking him against Ross County last week.
“I would think that, with this three-and-a-half-week break, he should be bang on it coming back in.
“I’m hoping Baningime will be fine for the St Johnstone game.
“The original plan was to have him back for the Scottish Cup game (against Auchinleck Talbot) on the 22nd.
“St Johnstone is a few days earlier but we would hope to have him back for that.”
