An urgent search is underway for a 28-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Edinburgh since the early hours of New Year’s Day.
Alice Byrne was last seen at 2am on January 1 on Bath Street in the Portobello area.
Her twin brother, Bruno, said that his sister had planned on attending a beach party nearby, but has not been seen since.
Alongside a missing person poster, he wrote on Facebook: “My sister Alice has been missing since new years day.
“Last seen around 2am. We are all really worried and ask if anyone has seen her or spoken to her please contact the police or one of the numbers in the picture.
“We believe she is in Edinburgh or East Lothian potentially but she could be anywhere.”
Friends and family have said that Ms Byrne is 5ft 6in and was wearing a long black t-shirt, black jeans and an orange/mustard-coloured hoodie the day she went missing.
It included the numbers 07510 062 206 and 07864 797 730 to call if anyone has information about her whereabouts.
Police confirmed they are making inquiries to trace a 28-year-old woman who was reported missing to them on January 2.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Anyone with information should contact officers through 101 with reference 0647 of January 2.”
