DUNFERMLINE manager John Hughes admits he is thrilled to be reunited with Coll Donaldson after securing the Ross County defender on loan for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old has been frustrated by a lack of game-time at County this season under Malky Mackay, making just four appearances earlier in the campaign before a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.

The former Dundee United and Inverness Caley Thistle stopper is back to full fitness but has been unable to break into the Staggies line-up in recent weeks.

Hughes first worked with Donaldson at Livingston, prior to the player’s move to QPR, and again at County last term.

And the Pars boss is convinced he can get the best out of a player he believes has all the attributes needed to help the Fifers’ battle against relegation from the Championship.

He said: “I’m delighted to get Coll. I’ve known him since he was a kid at Livingston and I’ve followed his career closely ever since.

“I obviously worked with him again last season at Ross County and I think he can be an important player for Dunfermline.

“When he was younger he got that move down to QPR and he was tipped to be a future Scotland player, and I still think he’s got his best football in front of him.

“He’s got that Premiership experience and he can defend and take the ball. He can head the ball and tackle, and he’s got a great range of passing; he’s very comfortable in possession.

“He’s got a lot of ability but I think I’m the best manager for him because I’m constantly on at him and setting him standards, every day on the training pitch.

“To be fair to him, he always stays on after sessions to work on things. He’ll be pinging balls and trying to hit crossbars and all that stuff.

“He’s not played a lot of football recently and hopefully he’ll feel he has that point to prove.”