Eternals (Disney +, from Wednesday)

The 26th film in the seemingly never-ending Marvel Cinematic Universe only hit cinemas towards the end of last year, but Disney + subscribers are already getting a chance to see it from the comfort of their own homes. If you’re unfamiliar with the original comic book, it focuses on a group of intergalactic heroes who have protected the Earth since the birth of humankind. Now they must assemble again to defeat another common foe – The Deviants, a race long since believed to have been wiped out. Heading the cast are Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kit Harrington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.

Brazen (Netflix, from Thursday)

Bestselling author Nora Roberts’s mystery thriller Brazen Virtue is the inspiration for this feature-length adaptation. Alyssa Milano takes the lead role of Grace, a crime expert and author whose estranged sister begs her to return home to Washington DC. Before Grace can find out why her sister is murdered and the subsequent investigation reveals she had a lucrative side-line as a webcam performer. Naturally Grace involves herself in the case, endangering her own life in the process.

The Tragedy Of Macbeth (Apple TV +, from Friday)

The works of William Shakespeare and the Coen brothers might sound like an odd mix, but they come together in this new adaptation of ‘The Scottish Play’. Actually, only elder sibling Joel is involved with the project, a rare solo outing which sees him direct his own adapted screenplay. Denzel Washington, so good in Kenneth Branagh's 1993 version of Much Ado About Nothing, takes the lead role here, delivering a stunning performance that may surprise those who only know him from his hi-octane action thrillers. He’s ably supported by Coen’s real-life wife, Frances McDormand, who plays Lady Macbeth. Bertie Carvel, Harry Melling and Brendan Gleeson also star. Stylish and compelling.

Archive 81 (Netflix, from Friday)

Found footage horror films are hardly a rarity but this TV series, based on a hit podcast of the same name, looks promising. Mamoudou Athie is Dan Turner, an archivist who lands what appears to be the plum job of restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994. They contain the work of documentary film-maker Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi), who was investigating a dangerous cult before meeting a mysterious end. Viewers will see what happened to Melody while also following Dan’s work and his increasing obsession with a woman he has never met. Before long, both timelines look set to collide as Dan becomes convinced he can save Melody from her grisly fate. And if you like this, check out Censor, currently streaming on MUBI – it has a similar storyline.

After Life (Netflix, from Friday)

He may have been one of the driving forces behind such classic TV comedies as The Office and Extras, but there are some who claim Ricky Gervais’s best work to date has come in After Life. The black comedy began streaming in 2019 and immediately won a global army of fans thanks to its touching and amusing approach to the story of Tony, who is left devastated by the death of his wife Lisa. Tony contemplates suicide, but decides to live long enough to punish the world by saying and doing whatever he likes. The third series will, sadly, be the last.