A 20-year-old woman has died after a fatal crash in which her car careered off of an M8 carriageway days before Christmas.

On Thursday December 23 at around 8.50pm, emergency services were called after a white Vauxhall Adam left the carriageway around 300 meters from the bridge over the Union Canal between junctions three and two, Livingston.

The 20-year-old driver of the car was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries and sadly died in hospital the following day.

Another woman, 21, the front seat passenger, was also taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with minor injuries and released after treatment.

The motorway was closed eastbound for seven hours to allow collision investigation work to be carried out.

Officers are now appealing to anyone who may have been driving in the area and witnessed the crash, in particular anyone with dashcam footage of the incident.

Road Policing Sergeant Iain McIntyre said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family of the woman who died and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time to get in touch. In particular, anyone with dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation is asked to call us.

“If you can help then please contact us via 101, quoting incident number 3156 of Thursday, 23 December, 2021.”