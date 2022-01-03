SHAUN MALONEY is looking forward to working with Dylan Tait now that the midfielder's loan spell at Raith Rovers had drawn to a close.
Hibernian signed the 20-year-old during the summer transfer window and immediately sent the midfielder back to Stark's Park on loan until the end of the year.
Tait made 29 appearances for John McGlynn's side this season and was a key part of the Kirkcaldy club's promotion challenge.
Maloney - who was announced as Jack Ross' successor at Easter Road last month - has revealed that discussions with McGlynn have left him excited at the prospect of coaching the talented midfielder.
"I've spoken with the Raith manager, who spoke very highly about Dylan," Maloney told the Hibernian website.
Promising midfielder Dylan Tait has joined up with Shaun Maloney's squad after an impressive loan spell back with Raith Rovers 🙌— Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) January 3, 2022
"He's a young player with potential and I'm looking forward to working with him."
Maloney has wasted little time in shaping his squad since the transfer window reopened.
American forward Chris Mueller has already arrived from Orlando FC while the Leith club have been heavily linked with moves for Arsenal's Harry Clarke, whose recent loan spell with Ross County has just ended, and striker Elias Hoff Melkersen, who plays for Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt - the side Celtic will face in the first knockout phase of the Europa Conference League.
