HEARTS defender Cammy Logan has joined Gary Naysmith's Edinburgh City on loan until the end of the season.
The 19-year-old full-back is highly regarded at Tynecastle but has yet to add to his solitary appearance for the first team in May 2018, largely because of the consistency of Northern Ireland internationalist Michael Smith.
🆕 Cammy Logan has today joined @EdinburghCityFC on loan until the end of the season.— Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) January 3, 2022
Best of luck @cammylogan_2 👊 pic.twitter.com/bf0lXLhWgM
The arrival of Australian Nathaniel Atkinson from Melbourne City this month further increases competition in the right-back area, so Logan - who was on loan at Cove Rangers last term - has been given the opportunity to go and get game-time with City, both clubs confirmed on Monday afternoon.
The cinch League Two side, who are managed by former Hearts left-back Naysmith, have also signed Hibs' teenage defender Jack Brydon on loan.
