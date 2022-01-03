SCOTTISH boxer Josh Taylor has called Scotland a 'fascist state under [Nicola] Sturgeon's SNP' on social media in a remarkable outburst.

The 31-year-old from Prestonpans, the world's undisputed light-welterweight champion with four belts, retweeted a video shared by GB News journalist Dan Wootton.

In the clip, police officers can be seen removing patrons from a pub that is closed, with the customers arguing that the venue was still open.

Wootton shared the video as he criticised the First Minister, writing: "Sturgeon is criminalising people having a good time.

"Scots must stand up to this Covid hysteria before she divides society for good.

"I’ll have a special Digest on my return to @GBNEWS at 9pm - and we’ll speak to the man who filmed this shocking footage."

Taylor - who has previously promoted 'anti-vax' views on social media - then shared Wootton's tweet as he made an extraordinary allegation.

"Fascist state scotland under sturgeons SNP," he wrote.

"What a terrible state of affairs."