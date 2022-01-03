SCOTTISH boxer Josh Taylor has called Scotland a 'fascist state under [Nicola] Sturgeon's SNP' on social media in a remarkable outburst.
The 31-year-old from Prestonpans, the world's undisputed light-welterweight champion with four belts, retweeted a video shared by GB News journalist Dan Wootton.
In the clip, police officers can be seen removing patrons from a pub that is closed, with the customers arguing that the venue was still open.
Wootton shared the video as he criticised the First Minister, writing: "Sturgeon is criminalising people having a good time.
"Scots must stand up to this Covid hysteria before she divides society for good.
Scots must stand up to this Covid hysteria before she divides society for good.
"I’ll have a special Digest on my return to @GBNEWS at 9pm - and we’ll speak to the man who filmed this shocking footage."
Taylor - who has previously promoted 'anti-vax' views on social media - then shared Wootton's tweet as he made an extraordinary allegation.
"Fascist state scotland under sturgeons SNP," he wrote.
"What a terrible state of affairs."
