KILMARNOCK are in advanced negotiations with former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes as the Ayrshire club look for Tommy Wright's successor.

McInnes, 50, has been out of work since bringing the curtain down on his eight-year stint at Pittodrie back in March of last year.

James Fowler, the Championship club's head of football operations, has been placed in charge of the first team following Wright's departure.

According to Sky Sports, Killie are in "advanced talks" with McInnes over the managerial vacancy and will continue negotiations on Tuesday morning.