KILMARNOCK are in advanced negotiations with former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes as the Ayrshire club look for Tommy Wright's successor.
McInnes, 50, has been out of work since bringing the curtain down on his eight-year stint at Pittodrie back in March of last year.
James Fowler, the Championship club's head of football operations, has been placed in charge of the first team following Wright's departure.
According to Sky Sports, Killie are in "advanced talks" with McInnes over the managerial vacancy and will continue negotiations on Tuesday morning.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.