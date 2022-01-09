The Winter Garden

8-30 January (Thursday-Sunday). Entry Free. Candleriggs Square, Wilson Street, Glasgow, G1 1SS.

Set in the heart of Merchant City, the winter garden is a food and drink market offering cocktails, hot drinks and delicious street food. The food stalls include Street Scullery and Say Cheese, as well as other local vendors.

https://www.facebook.com/FestivalVillageMerchantCity

Tam O’Shanter and Other Tales

8-21 January. Tickets from £15. Assembly Roxy, 2 Roxburgh Place, Edinburgh, EH8 9SU.

This evening celebrates Robert Burns and his gothic poems. There will be performances of many of his much-loved works, including a performance of Tam O’ Shanter. There will also be comic tellings of folk tales, including The Witch of Fife as well as performances of several Burns works.

https://assemblyfestival.com/roxy/whats-on/tam-oshanter-and-other-tales

Small Business Market

8-9 January. Free. Kingsgate, James Street, Dunfermline, KY12 7QU.

A monthly market based in Dunfermline, it showcases over 20 small businesses selling handmade crafts. There’s a variety of products including handmade jewellery, photography, wax melts and candles, award winning novels, personalised gifts and more.

https://www.facebook.com/smallbusinessmarketkingsgate

Broadway in the Bar

9 January. Tickets from £16. Oran Mor, Byres Road, Glasgow, G12 8QX.

A professional cast from Insideout Productions will be showcasing some much-loved songs from some of your favourite Broadway shows. The show will include songs from Les Miserables, Wicked, Jesus Christ Superstar and a whole host of other classics.

https://ticketmaster-uk.tm7560.net/RynoQg

Into the Light by Fiona Clasen

8-9 January. Entry Free. The Stirling Smith Art Gallery and Museum, Dumbarton Road, Stirling, FK8 2RQ.

This latest exhibition brings together a mix of Clasen’s recent work of atmospheric drawings. Clasen works from her garden studio in Bridge of Allen and has been exhibiting for over a decade as well as having been selected for open exhibitions in Edinburgh, Glasgow and London.

https://www.smithartgalleryandmuseum.co.uk/exhibition/into-the-light-by-fiona-clasen/

Glasgow Orchestral Society: Celebrating 150 Years

10-15 January. Entry Free. Maryhill Burgh Halls, 10-24 Gairbraid Avenue, Glasgow, G20 8YE.

The Glasgow Orchestral Society will be taking you on a musical journey through the history of the society and Glasgow in the late 1900s. Explore the Glasgow Orchestral Society’s archives, its programmes and tickets, and take a look at musical instruments from up-close.

https://www.maryhillburghhalls.org.uk/

Beginner’s Textile Printing Course

11 January. £175. Print Clan CIC, 241 High Street, Glasgow, G4 0QR.

Take up a new skill on Print Clan’s upcoming six week printing course. Perfect for complete beginners or those who want to refresh their skills. Learn the art of screen printing, step-by-step led by an expert. Equipment will be provided so you only need to bring yourself.

http://www.printclan.co.uk/

A Walk in a Walled Garden

8 January-June. Free. Granton Castle Walled Garden, 23 West Shore Road, EH5 1QB.

Every Saturday and Sunday the Granton Castle Walled Garden is open to visitors in the afternoon. Granton Castle, built in the 15th century and renovated in the 17th century before it was demolished in the 1900s. The Walled Garden and doocot survived through the centuries and are open to visitors.

https://www.whatsoninedinburgh.co.uk/event/097860-a-walk-in-a-walled-garden/www.facebook.com/GrantonCastleGarden/

In the Bleak Midwinter

8 January-3 February. 18 Spey Street Lane, Leith, EH7 4PZ.

Look at the main picture on this page. It's Braemar last winter. Looks cold, doesn't it? Now Baskwell Arts' second exhibition is embracing the theme of winter. It explores materials and themes that play on warmth within cold and hibernation, giving a glimpse into a hard winter. The exhibition features works from certified experts on the winter and how to battle it.

https://baskwellarts.co.uk/collections/in-the-bleak-midwinter

A Balkan Journey

14 January-28 February. Entry Free. Sogo Arts Gallery, 86 Saltmarket, Glasgow, G1 5LD.

This photographic exhibition comes from Chris Leslie and explores the towns and cities of post conflict Former Yugoslavia. The previously unseen 24 year archive from the region will be on display to the public throughout January and February. The collection showcases some of Leslie’s earliest photographs of a Croatian town in 1996 all the way to present day Sarajevo.

https://www.balkanjourney.com/

