A PROMINENT shop in Glasgow's city centre has closed its doors. 

Signs have been pictured in the windows of the Next store on Argyle Street announcing its closure.

The notice reads: "This store is now closed. We look forward to seeing you in our nearest store at Buchanan Galleries." 

Another sign reassures customers that any uncollected parcels from the Argyle Street shop (from Thursday, December 30) will be available from the store at Buchanan Galleries. 

Next has been contacted for comment. 