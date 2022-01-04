ITALIAN club Bologna are the latest club to be credited with an interest in Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay.
The Serie A outfit, who signed Aaron Hickey from Hearts in 2020, are reportedly weighing up a £4million bid for the Scotland Under-21 internationalist but will face ripe competition for his signature.
Seven Premier League clubs - Everton, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Norwich City and Watford - have scouted Ramsay, report the Times, while the Bundesliga's Eintracht Frankfurt are said to be monitoring the defender's situation.
Ramsay has eight assists in 19 appearances in all competitions for the Dons this season and is flourishing under the guidance of Stephen Glass.
His contract does not expire until the summer of 2024 but the youngster could find himself following in Hickey's footsteps after watching the Tynecastle academy graduate flourish in the Italian top flight.
If Aberdeen were to accept a £4m bid, the deal would represent a record fee received by the club. The previous record is held by Scott McKenna, who departed Pittodrie for Nottingham Forest in September 2020.
