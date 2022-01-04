LIVINGSTON have completed the signing of Liverpool kid Morgan Boyes.

The left-sided defender has joined the West Lothian side on an 18-month deal.

The 20-year-old has signed until the summer of 2023, but the club have an option to extend this by a further year.

Boyes is a product of Liverpool’s academy having played with their U18s and U23s before making his first-team debut in a match against Aston Villa in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.

The defender has also been capped at both U19 and U21 levels for Wales.

David Martindale said: “I am delighted to get the signature of Morgan who had a-lot of offers down South. Our relationship with Liverpool has really helped in getting Morgan up here to Livingston. He is a young player with a massive amount of development & potential still to come and I believe we will be very good for one another.

"I spoke to various members of staff at Liverpool and Fleetwood where Morgan was on loan and everyone spoke very highly of him and his potential. Morgan will come in and join up with the players very soon and I'm looking forward to working with the player and seeing him up close in training. Morgan is a left centre half with a very good left foot who is at a great age and at an age that we have found historically hard to recruit for. Finding players capable of playing 1st team football at a young age in the Scottish Premiership is extremely hard but I do believe we have found this with Morgan.

"I would like to thank David Woodfine at Liverpool and Dave Barren the players agent for all their help in getting the deal with Morgan over the line.”